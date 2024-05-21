Jennifer Garner in tears as daughter reaches huge milestone

Jennifer Garner has been emotional as she celebrated a big day for her daughter Violet.

The 13 Going On 30 star was left in tears after Violet reached a huge life milestone.

After revealing her daughter has graduated from high school, Jennifer admitted how moved she was by the momentous occasion.

Taking to Instagram, Garner posted a carousel of teary-eyed pictures to her 16.2M followers of herself in different locations as she marked her 18-year-old daughter’s graduation.

In one snap, the 52-year-old could be seen crying during the graduation ceremony, while a video of her on the plane shows her wiping away tears.

“How are we going to make it? What are we going to do?”, she asks the camera while travelling to the ceremony.

Another photo of the proud mum reveals her wearing sunglasses that read, ‘2024’ on the lenses.

In the caption of the post, Jennifer wrote, “Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate”.

“She added, “(bless our hearts)”, alongside a graduation cap, heart and laughing emojis.

Many fans and famous faces alike headed to the comments to send supportive messages to Garner.

Legally Blonde star Reese Witherspoon penned, “Oh honey … I know. You have done a great job , mama! I will be here for support and lots of hugs”.

“I’m sooooo with you”, wrote Iron Man actress Gwyneth Paltrow. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards added, “I feel this so hard”.

When appearing on Live with Kelly & Mark towards the end of last year, Jennifer opened up about her eldest child pursuing her goals by applying to colleges.

She explained, “It is exciting. I can see the stress — even though the excitement and stress go hand in hand. But she's handling it like a champ and she's totally in charge”.

“I'm not having to say, ‘Are you doing this, are you doing this?’. She's a self-starter. And I'm just proud of her no matter what”.

Jennifer shares Violet with her ex-husband Ben Affleck. The pair also share 15-year-old Fin and 12-year-old Samuel.