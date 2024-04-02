Jennifer Garner confirms passing of her father in emotional tribute

Jennifer Garner has announced the passing of her father.

The 13 Going On 30 actress confirmed that her dad William died on Saturday at the age of 85.

Jennifer took to social media yesterday evening (April 1) to announce the sad news, in an emotional tribute to her late father.

On her Instagram account, the 51-year-old posted many photos from throughout William’s life, including several of Jennifer as a young girl.

“My dad passed peacefully Saturday afternoon. We were with him, singing Amazing Grace as he left us (did we carry him across or scare him away— valid question.) While there is no tragedy in the death of an 85 year old man who lived a healthy, wonderful life, I know grief is unavoidable, waiting around unexpected corners,” she began.

“Today is for gratitude. We are grateful for Dad’s gentle demeanor and quiet strength. For how he teased with a mischievous smile, and for the way he invented the role of all in, ever patient girl dad. We are grateful for his work ethic, leadership and faith,” Jennifer continued.

Praising her father’s medical team, she penned: “Your care extended Dad’s life and gave him time to be in his favorite spots— surrounded by daughters and grandchildren, cheering for his beloved Aggies, captaining a boat, and— most of all—next to his wife of 59 years, our Mom.”

The Alias star concluded her message by writing: “There is so much to say about my dad— my sisters and I will never be done talking about how wonderful he was, so bear with us— but for today I share these memories with my appreciation for the kind and brilliant man, father, and grandfather he was, as well as the loving legacy he left behind.”

Many of Jennifer’s fellow celebs have since expressed their condolences in her comments section.

“My sweet friend … sending you all my angels to help carry him home,” replied Legally Blonde actress Reese Witherspoon.

“This is beautiful. He seems like the best Dad! You’re so lucky!” added The Office alum Mindy Kaling.