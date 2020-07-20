‘This is Covid’: Jennifer Aniston urges fans to take virus seriously

Jennifer Aniston has urged her followers to wear face coverings and to take COVID-19 seriously after her friend was admitted to hospital with the disease.

The actress shared a photo of her friend Kevin in hospital as a stark reminder of just how dangerous this virus actually is.

She wrote, “This is our friend Kevin. Perfectly healthy, not one underlying health issue. This is Covid. This is real.”

“We can't be so naive to think we can outrun this…if we want this to end, and we do, right? The one step we can take is PLEASE #wearadamnmask,” she stressed.

"Just think about those who've already suffered through this horrible virus. Do it for your family. And most of all yourself. Covid affects all ages.”

The Friends star revealed that her friend had luckily recovered from the virus, “PS this photo was taken in early April. Thank god he has almost recovered now. Thank you all for your prayers.”

This isn’t the first time the actress has spoken out about how we need to take this virus more seriously. Alongside a photo of her wearing a mask, Aniston wrote about how we aren’t doing enough.

“I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down… jobs are being lost… health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough,” she commented.

We couldn’t agree with her more. The only way to defeat this virus is to follow the measures our health officials and Government have recommended until a vaccine is made available.