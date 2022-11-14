Jennifer Aniston shares heartbreaking news of dad’s death

Jennifer Aniston has shared the heartbreaking news that her dad, John Anthony Aniston, has passed away at the age of 89.

The Friends actress took to Instagram to share the tragic news earlier today to her 40.8M followers.

Jennifer shared a collection of sweet photos of her and her dad from when she was just a baby all the way through her life up until the present day.

The 53-year-old wrote, “Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston. You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew”.

“I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing”.

She added, “That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now. I’ll love you till the end of time. Don’t forget to visit”.

Jennifer was flooded with messages of support from celebrities and fans alike. Victoria’s Secret model Lily Aldridge wrote, “I’m so sorry for your loss. Sending love”.

“Awwwwww so sorry. I’ll light a candle. We love our fathers”, penned comedian Amy Sedaris. Model Helena Christensen added, “He looks so wonderful such tender smiling eyes, sending you so much love”.

John Aniston was a well-renowned actor and known for his roles in many movies and TV shows including Search For Tomorrow, The Awakening of Spring and Sands of Oblivion.

He is best known for playing Victor Kiriakis on the soap opera Days of Our Lives and earlier this year, he received a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award.