Jennifer Aniston & Lisa Kudrow pay emotional tribute to Courteney Cox

The Friends girls have reunited once more!

Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow came together yesterday to celebrate Courteney’s addition to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The co-stars, who appeared on the sitcom Friends together from 1994 to 2004, got emotional as they reminisced on almost 30 years of friendship.

“To be friends with Courteney is to be family with Courteney, and she is responsible for all of that,” Jennifer began in her joint speech with Lisa.

The two women then went on to detail how Courteney brought the Friends cast together from their first day on set. “From the very beginning, she made it very clear that this was a true ensemble – ‘the friendship show,’” Jennifer explained.

“Actors need to support and love one another, not compete with one another. Those wise words have stayed with me and I learned them as a young, twentysomething year old actor, and that set me on my path as a young woman,” the 54-year-old continued.

Lisa also chimed in with a poignant tribute. “I really believe that it was that, and Courteney doing that, that really set us up to become one of the closest, most loving and supportive casts in – I’ll say it – the history of television,” she stated, which got a huge cheer from the crowd.

Credit: Jennifer Aniston Instagram

“See, I knew that was going to happen at some point!” Jennifer joked as she began to cry. “I mean, she’s just really a good human and an extraordinary friend.”

Lisa rounded out the pair’s speech with one final praise. “Courteney, we just want to say that we are deeply, deeply proud to know you. You are the definition of a truly beautiful, talented, and, what’s most important, a truly good and decent human being,” she said.

“Thank you for enriching our lives personally,” Lisa gushed, before the three women then embraced each other in a heartwarming hug.

Credit: Jennifer Aniston Instagram

Following the ceremony, Jennifer posted a sweet snap of herself and her co-stars with Courteney’s Hollywood star. To make things even more emotional, the actress also paired her post with a throwback photo of the three women hugging as their characters on Friends.

“Very proud of our girl @courteneycoxofficial today. I love these women with literally every ounce of my heart and soul,” she gushed in her caption. “@lisakudrow and I were on a cloud being able to celebrate her and her incredible achievements”.

Congratulations to Courteney!