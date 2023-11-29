Jennifer Aniston details how she wants to honour Matthew Perry

Jennifer Aniston has spoken out about honouring the legacy of her late co-star.

Friends actor Matthew Perry, best known for playing Chandler Bing in the hit sitcom, died suddenly at his home in Los Angeles on October 28.

Although the cause of the 54-year-old’s passing is still “inconclusive”, Matthew was found unresponsive by emergency services in a hot tub.

Now, one month on from his untimely death, Jennifer Aniston has revealed how she wants fans to pay tribute to Matthew’s memory.

Taking to her Instagram stories last night, the 54-year-old re-shared a post from the Matthew Perry Foundation, which was set up earlier this month in honour of the actor’s legacy.

The charity aims to help in "identifying addiction as a disease, addressing the complex of stigmas that prevents individuals from seeking and accessing care, and fiercely advocating for better and more equitable treatment."

After he initially found fame on Friends, Matthew struggled with addiction issues over many years, attending rehab facilities 15 times in his lifetime.

“For #GivingTuesday please join me and Matty’s family in supporting his foundation – which is working to help those suffering with addiction,” Jennifer wrote alongside the charity’s post.

“He would have been grateful for the love,” the actress added.

Following his unexpected passing last month, Jennifer later took to social media to pen a heartbreaking tribute to her late castmate.

At the time, the actress – who played the role of Rachel Green on Friends – chose to post a candid snap of herself and Matthew laughing on set decades ago.

Jennifer also decided to share a private moment between herself and her co-star, which included a text from Matthew which read: “Making you laugh just made my day.”

“Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain,” Jennifer wrote in her caption at the time, adding: “Rest little brother. You always made my day.”