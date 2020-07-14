Jenna Ushkowitz pens moving open letter after Naya Rivera’s death

The Glee cast have been sharing the most touching and moving tributes to Naya Rivera after her tragic death. The actress was confirmed dead after a devastating drowning accident in Lake Piru in California.

Since news of her death broke last night, her co-stars and friends have been sharing sweet memories and heartfelt tributes to the 33-year-old.

Rivera’s co-star and actress Jenna Ushkowitz said she misses her already.

“There are no words and yet so many things I want to say, I don't believe I'll ever be able to articulate exactly what I feel but… Naya, you were a [lightning] force and everyone who got to be around you knew it and felt the light and joy you exuded when you walked into a room.

“You shined on stage and screen and radiated with love behind closed doors. I was lucky enough to share so many laughs, martinis and secrets with you.

“I can not believe I took for granted that you'd always be here. Our friendship went in waves as life happens and we grow, so I will not look back and regret but know I love you and promise to help the legacy of your talent, humor, light and loyalty live on.

She added, “You are so loved. You deserved the world and we will make sure Josey and your family feel that everyday. I miss you already.”

Naya Rivera is survived by her four-year-old son Josey.