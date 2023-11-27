Jeff Brazier speaks out on son Bobby’s emotional Strictly tribute

Jeff Brazier has broken his silence on his son Bobby’s emotional tribute to his late mum.

During Saturday night’s edition of Strictly Come Dancing, Bobby, who is currently taking part in the series with professional dancer Dianne Buswell, danced to This Woman’s Work by Kate Bush.

As it was his Couple’s Choice dance, the EastEnders actor dedicated his performance to his mother, Jade Goody.

Jade, who found fame on Big Brother in 2002, tragically passed away when Bobby was just six years old. In March 2009, at the age of 27, the mum-of-two sadly died as a result of cervical cancer.

Calling Jade a “superhero,” Bobby spoke about his mother before his dance and confessed: "I'd love to spend the day with her, just to see where I get my smile from.”

Now, a few days on from his emotional performance, Bobby’s father Jeff Brazier has taken to social media to express his pride.

On his Instagram account, the 44-year-old re-shared an image of Bobby and his dance partner Dianne.

“To share your grief even to just one person can be a daunting prospect but to express it so movingly in front of millions takes incredible courage so thank you for your inspiration!” Jeff wrote at the beginning of his lengthy caption.

“You said something in the VT about making me proud of you? You and your brother achieved that a long time ago. Don’t forget I’ve seen the journey and you both have my lifelong support & unwavering respect,” the TV presenter gushed further.

Jeff then went on to explain why the song was a perfect choice for the soap star.

“Bobby’s favourite song wasn’t just an outlet for his frustrations years ago & a wonderful tribute to Jade, I also think appropriately that This Woman’s Work also recognises perfectly what you’re made of, what you’re giving and who you are,” he penned.

“Although the routine was a blur and the anticipation highly emotional, I enjoy so much watching all perform, the fact Bobby is holding his own amongst such talent & creativity is astonishing,” Jeff concluded.

Bobby will take to the dance floor once again when Strictly returns this Saturday on BBC One at 7:25pm.