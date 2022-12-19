Jeff Brazier announces break-up of his marriage to Kate Dwyer

Jeff Brazier has announced that he and his wife Kate Dwyer have separated.

The TV personality took to Instagram earlier this morning to share the upsetting news, and disclosed that he and Kate decided to file for divorce earlier this year. The couple had been together for almost a decade.

In a lengthy post to his 196K followers, the 43-year-old noted that he wanted to “start the new week with honesty”.

“My 9 year relationship ended earlier in the year and I’ve been working through that on top of supporting someone close to me who is going through something difficult,” Jeff admitted.

Jeff is a father to two teenage sons, and has since shared that he has moved to a new home with them. “The boys and I have recently moved home to a new area & I spend most of the time alone as the boys obviously have their own things going on,” he wrote.

The reality TV star went on to admit that he has been struggling with loneliness since his separation. “It’s been constant change this year and I’m good with adapting but the combination of things have left me low at times and I’ve honestly never felt loneliness like it,” he detailed.

However, Jeff remains hopeful for the new year ahead. “My own self development and the kindness and support I’m able to give myself remains my strong point, I just need to work on connectedness and resist the life long temptation to deal with everything on my own,” he explained.

Jeff was formerly in a relationship with Big Brother star Jade Goody, between 2002 and 2004. The pair welcomed two children together – sons Bobby and Freddie – before Jade tragically passed away from breast cancer in 2009.

Jeff later went on to meet Kate in 2013. After four years of dating, they announced their engagement in October 2017. The couple tied the knot during a clifftop ceremony in Portugal in September 2018. In recent years, Jeff had been vocal about difficulties in his marriage and that he and Kate were seeing a therapist in an attempt to resolve their issues.

We’re sending well-wishes to Jeff and Kate during this sad time.