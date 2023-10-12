Jeff Brazier admits how he keeps Strictly star son Bobby ‘grounded’

Jeff Brazier has been opening up about the importance of keeping his son Bobby grounded.

Bobby is currently taking part in Strictly Come Dancing and is known for his role as Freddie Slater in EastEnders, which he just won a NTA Rising Star award for.

As Bobby continues to battle it out on the Strictly dance floor, his dad has spoken out about the importance of not letting the 20-year-old ‘float away’ into stardom.

While chatting to OK!, TV presenter Jeff explained, “As much as Bobby's a dancer on Strictly these days, when he comes home, there's a wash in the tumble dryer that I want him to fold up, or I want him to help me to make dinner”.

“These things just keep him grounded. I definitely feel like that's a big, big role – I need to make sure Bob has a balance and doesn't necessarily let himself float away”.

“Although things are great, and we celebrate that, we also make sure we come back to being humble and making sure that as a family, we're all there for one another”.

Jeff also recently shared an insight into having his sons, Bobby and his 19-year-old brother Freddie, pay rent, which he recently upped in price.

“Am I actually helping my kids, If I still allow them to live like they're 16 when they're 20?”.

He went on to say, “But that's a personal decision, and it's for every household and every parent to decide what they think is the right level of reality for their kids to experience”.

After Bobby won his NTA, Jeff opened up about how proud he was of his son’s achievements.

In a moving tribute, he wrote, “The sweetest of feelings! The recognition that a good attitude, kind heart and open mind can take you so far in just a year”.

“Thank you to each and every one of the Eastenders cast and crew for their kindness, support and guidance towards Bobby. I couldn’t have left feeling any more assured that he works amongst countless inspirations”.

The 44-year-old closed off by adding, “For all of the times I thought I was failing or struggling to cope? Confirmation i was, I am and will always be enough”.