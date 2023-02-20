Jazmine Franks grateful for support amid revealing she’s pregnant

Since Jazmine Franks announced the wonderful news that she’s expecting her first child with personal trainer partner Danny Potter, the soap star has been inundated with supportive messages from fans and co-stars alike.

The actress, known for her role as Esther Bloom in Hollyoaks, was also celebrating her 31st birthday over the weekend- what a lovely time to announce such great news!

Jazmine took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal she is pregnant by posting a collection of photos of her cradling her blossoming baby bump while wearing a gorgeous black jumpsuit. She also shared a snap of her baby scan to her 172K Instagram followers.

Franks captioned the post, “Here’s to the biggest adventure yet. Summer 2023 is set to be a wild one! Can’t wait to cause mayhem with a mini Franks-Potter”.

A wave of congratulatory messages flooded Jazmine's comments, with many of them being from her former Hollyoaks co-stars.

Jessica Fox wrote, “Oh my goodness! Congratulations beautiful lady! How exciting!! Xxx”, while Daisy Wood-Davis said, “Awww so happy for you darling! Xxx”.

“Congratulations to you both ! Wow wow wow. So so happy for you both !!!”, penned Mandip Gill.

Alex Fletcher added, “Ah jazz !!!! Congratulations !!!! So happy for you both xxx”.

Credit: Jazmine Franks Instagram

Jazmine took to her Instagram Stories last night to thank all of her friends and fans for their supportive messages.

Sharing a photo of herself smiling from ear to ear, the mum-to-be wrote, “So overwhelmed with all your lovely words. Thank you everyone. Having the best birthday weekend”.

Jazmine starred in Hollyoaks from 2011 to 2018. She is also a qualified personal trainer and pursued her love of fitness further by becoming a competitive powerlifter.

Congratulations again to Jazmine and Danny on this exciting new chapter in their lives.