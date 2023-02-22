Janette Manrara shares cute bump snap after revealing pregnancy

Janette Manrara announced the wonderful news earlier this week that she is expecting her first child with her husband Aljaz Skorjanec.

The Strictly Come Dancing star has now shared an adorable photo of her and Aljaz cradling her blossoming baby bump while she holds up their baby scan. Janette also gave an update on how her pregnancy experience is going so far.

Posting the picture to her 510K Instagram followers from a Hello! photoshoot, the couple look absolutely delighted after announcing they are expecting a little one.

The 39-year-old revealed she is so happy she can finally tell the world that she is expecting by captioning the sweet post, “I’m still buzzing about the fact it’s not a secret anymore! We are so happy to finally be able to share it with everyone!”.

“So far a happy and healthy baby and pregnancy, and I am counting my blessing every single day for it. Already feeling completely in love with our baby”.

Many famous faces headed to the comments to congratulate the couple again on their wonderful news.

Former Pussycat Dolls band member Ashley Roberts wrote, “Yay!!!! Can’t wait to meet the lil one”.

“So so happy for you both xxxxx”, penned TV presenter Angela Scanlon. Television personality Lizzie Cundy said, “Wow ! Im so excited !!! Yes baby dancer on its way”.

Dancer Sarah Louise Merrygold added, “Amazing amazing news. Congratulations to you both”.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers, who tied the knot in July 2017, announced they were expecting their first child in an interview with Hello!, where they revealed their bundle of joy is due at the end of summer.

When sharing the details of discovering she is pregnant, Janette explained “For the past couple of years we hadn’t been using protection but nothing was happening, so we thought IVF was the next best thing for us to do”.

“I turn 40 later this year and the NHS offers really good services to women under 40. The doctor said that as soon as I got my period we would start injections, but my period never came”.

“I know that IVF can be really strenuous on a woman’s body and there is no guarantee it will work, so to know that this little miracle just came from a wonderful night we had together is amazing. I think the baby decided to make Mum and Dad panic a bit before saying, ‘ok, fine, I’m coming up now’”.