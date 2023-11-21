SHEmazing!
Janette Manrara reveals sweet way she celebrated 40th birthday

Janette Manrara has been opening up about her birthday celebrations. 

The Strictly Come Dancing star turned 40 years old last week and celebrated her big day surrounded by friends and family at the weekend. 

Janette and her husband Aljaž Škorjanec welcomed their first child into the world, Lyra, at the end of July and made sure to include her in the birthday celebrations. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

While Janette marked her first birthday since becoming a mum, she was joined by many loved ones including her own mum and a pal who flew over to London from America for the big day. 

Taking to Instagram, Janette revealed more details about how she spent the ‘very special day’ to her 597K followers. 

Manrara shared a collection of adorable photos and videos of her and her guests to social media. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She captioned the sweet post, “Yesterday was a very special day. Had all of my closest friends with me (even @carlasossi who flew over from the USA just to be there) my mother, my husband, and my beautiful Lyra”.

“Wish I had my family from Miami there w/ me as well, but feeling grateful for all of life’s blessings. A day I will cherish forever”.

The professional dancer closed off by adding, “Thank you to @thenedlondon and @nathhunterpope for organising it fabulously, and to everyone who came to celebrate 40 w/ me”.

Many fans of Janette’s headed to the comments to compliment the lovely photos and to send more birthday wishes. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

One fan wrote, “How beautiful, hope u had the best day”.

“Happy fabulous 40th birthday janette”, penned a second commenter, while another added, “Beautiful photos of mummy and daddy and Lyra”.

On the day of her actual birthday, November 16, Janette posted a heartwarming photo of her, Aljaž and Lyra to social media as she penned, “40 is looking to be the most beautiful year yet. I love you both more than I can ever describe…Counting my blessings”.

