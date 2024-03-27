Janette Manrara leads tributes to Robin Windsor after his funeral

Janette Manrara and a host of other Strictly Come Dancing stars have shared heartfelt tributes to the late Robin Windsor following his funeral.

Robin was laid to rest yesterday in a private service after his tragic death at the age of 44 was announced on February 20.

The professional dancer began his career on Strictly Come Dancing in 2010, until his departure in 2013.

Following his funeral, many of Robin’s former Strictly co-stars shared heartfelt messages for their friend on social media.

Janette Manrara took to her Instagram Stories to share a collection of selfies of herself and Robin together.

“Today we laid you to rest… But I hope that you’re getting everyone on their feet up there to dance with you like you always did down here, with that infectious personality that I fell in love with from day one. I love you”.

Manrara also posted the photos to her grid and said, “Love you always”.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips commented on the message to say, “Wow. This photo touched my heart”.

Pro dancer Kristina Rihanoff also shared a moving tribute for Robin to her 44.6K Instagram followers.

Alongside photos of her and Robin performing together, Kristina said, “I wish I can hold you in my arms and dance with you one more dance”.

“Love you and miss you, always and forever Robin, thank you for all the beautiful memories”.

Another Strictly dancer, Kevin Clifton, shared a touching message for Robin by posting a black and white photo of him and simply writing, “Robin”, followed by a broken heart emoji.

Following the announcement of Robin’s death last month, the official Strictly Come Dancing social media team released a statement about his passing.

It reads, “The whole Strictly family are deeply saddened to hear the news about our dear friend Robin Windsor”.

“He was not only an exceptionally talented dancer & choreographer but also a caring, considerate and kind person both on and off the dance floor”.

The note ends by adding, “Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this extremely difficult time”.