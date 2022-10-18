Janette and Aljaž open up about life after leaving Strictly

Janette Manrara and Aljaž Škorjanec have been opening up about their relationship!

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers recently took part in an interview with OK!, in which they detailed how they are finding life since quitting the popular BBC show.

The pair revealed that life has changed dramatically now that they are undertaking different career paths – 38-year-old Janette is currently presenting Strictly’s companion show It Takes Two, while 32-year-old Aljaž is training to be an actor.

The pair detailed how dancing together can often bring out tension between them. “One wants to do a step with the left, the other wants to do a step with the right. One wants to turn, the other doesn’t,” Aljaž joked.

“When we dance together it’s very magical because the feelings we get are inexplicable,” Janette shared. “I don’t get those feelings with anyone else I dance with but the passionate, creative side to get to that point is always tricky.”

The couple also went on to explain their reasons for leaving Strictly, after eight years of being on the show.

“They offered me It Takes Two, that’s what led me to leave,” Janette revealed. “That was the hardest goodbye. Even now, I tear up watching the group numbers.”

“I made the decision a while ago but I never knew when was the right time to do it,” Aljaž shared. “Everyone advised me not to leave but life is too short and you have to go after things.”

The pair were not afraid to admit that leaving Strictly has made a huge impact on their relationship. “All we’ve ever known is our life together. We’ve toured together, travelled the world together, so to not be dancing together is weird. That was a transition for us,” Janette said candidly.

“I missed him a lot but it was kind of good for us in that way. We fell in love with each other all over again,” she gushed. “It was nice to find my own feet but actually feel like I still need him and still want him around all the time.”

“Whenever we spend time away from each other we can’t wait to get back together, which is lovely. It makes us miss each other more,” Aljaž revealed.

“I’ve always enjoyed having the same job – we’ve literally been together 24/7 for 11 years. It’s hard to get used to. We’re getting used to being a normal couple now,” he concluded.