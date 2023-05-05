Jane The Virgin’s Gina Rodriguez reveals new glimpse of baby son

Gina Rodriguez has shared a snapshot of her first child!

It was confirmed in March that the Jane The Virgin star had given birth to a baby boy, alongside her husband Joe LoCicero.

Last month, the new mum subtly confirmed that they had decided to name their son Charlie.

Despite choosing to keep her son relatively private from the public eye, Gina has now shared a subtle look at him!

Last night, the 38-year-old took to Instagram to celebrate her fourth wedding anniversary.

As well as posting a heartwarming photo of herself and Joe beaming at each other, Gina also chose to include a sweet snap of the couple’s hands gently wrapped around baby Charlie’s tiny feet.

“Happy Anniversary, my sweet love,” the mum-of-one penned in the caption of her post.

“From our love came this little scrumptious baby boy,” Gina continued to gush.

“You and Charlie are my whole universe,” she concluded in her message.

Credit: Gina Rodriguez Instagram

Gina and Joe subsequently went on to receive an abundance of congratulatory messages for their anniversary.

“Happy Anniversary you two — now three! — love bugs!!” One Tree Hill star Sophia Bush replied.

“Happy Happy Anniversary to you guys!!!” commented Orange Is The New Black actress Uzo Aduba.

“love your love!!! HUZZAHHHHHHHHHH,” added singer Emily Estefan.

The adorable new snap comes after Gina recently opened up about the guilt that she has been experiencing since becoming a mum.

In an interview with People to promote ‘Mother’s Other Day’, the actress expressed how important it is for mothers to look after themselves.

"I think now that I'm a mom, I look at these moments as being a little selfish at times. If I go out for an hour to work out or to grab a taco, or to just read, I feel so much guilt because I miss my little man so much," she confessed.

"It's something that I'm working on because I know it's not selfish. I know it brings me back to one. I know it makes me more present with him,” Gina added.