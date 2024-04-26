Jane McDonald opens up about grief following partner’s death

Jane McDonald has been opening up about how she deals with grief.

The singer’s partner Eddie Rothe tragically passed away in 2021, a few short years after Jane’s mum Jean passed away in 2018.

Following their deaths, Jane has now shared an insight into how she’s dealt with the loss of her loved ones, admitting, “it’s not easy”.

During an interview on Lorraine with Ranvir Singh, McDonald revealed, “You have to find your way of dealing with it, it's not easy. It never leaves you either”.

“Everybody thinks, '’Oh, she's back on track’. No, it never leaves you. I have to make a decision every morning what my day is going to be like, because you can go that way, or you can go that way, and I choose to go the positive way”.

“It's not always easy and if you have a bad day, that's fine. Have a bad day”.

Jane went on to admit, “But in general, now I look at my life and I think, ‘I've got a lot more good days in my life than I have bad days now’. I've come on leaps and bounds and I think the music and touring again, and getting back with my band, and writing new stuff again is just, it's given me such joy and a purpose”.

“My purpose is to go out and entertain. Yeah, I think once you've found your purpose in life, everything just comes together and I feel my purpose now is to get back on that stage”.

The former TV star went on to confess, “I feel as if I'm back”, before explaining that it was her fans that, “helped me through such an incredibly difficult time”.

While reflecting on her relationship with Eddie, the 61-year-old said, “I had the most amazing thirteen years with this man. That's what I think of, how lucky and blessed I've been to have that time with him and know real love”.

Jane and Eddie had known each other when they were much younger and reconnected later in life before getting engaged in 2008.

Eddie passed away at the age of 67 in March 2021 after being diagnosed with lung cancer.