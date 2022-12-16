Jane Fonda shares huge update about her cancer diagnosis

Jane Fonda has delighted fans with a huge update on her journey with cancer.

The Grace and Frankie actress has shared the wonderful news that she is now in remission from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Taking to Instagram last night, the 84-year-old Hollywood legend surprised fans around the world with her good news.

“Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo,” Jane wrote, alongside an image of herself at a climate change rally in Washington D.C., which she attended shortly after receiving the all-clear from medical professionals.

“I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate,” Jane continued. “I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news.”

“I’m especially happy because while my first 4 chemo treatments were rather easy for me, only a few days of being tired, the last chemo session was rough and lasted 2 weeks making it hard to accomplish much of anything,” the fitness star added, before going into detail about her work surrounding climate change action.

In the comments of her post, Jane received an influx of congratulations and well-wishes from many of her beloved 2M followers.

“I'm glad you're on the mend, Jane”, penned one fan.

“Way to go Jane! You are a warrior queen and a survivor”, added another.

In September of this year, Jane revealed to the world that she had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma. This particular form of cancer affects the white blood cells, lymph nodes and lymphatic tissues in the immune system.

"This is a very treatable cancer. 80% of people survive, so I feel very lucky,” Jane wrote at the time. The star added that she had expected to undergo chemotherapy for six months, but that she was “handling the treatments quite well”.

We’re glad to hear that Jane is on the mend!