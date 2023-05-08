Jamie Oliver posts rarely-seen family snaps for special occasion

Jamie Oliver has shared some stunning family photos to mark a very special occasion.

Jamie and his wife Jools were celebrating their daughter Poppy turning 21 years old over the weekend.

To commemorate the moment, Jamie took to Instagram to share snaps with his wife and children that are rarely seen in pictures all together at Poppy’s fabulous party.

Posting the black and white pictures to his 9.4M followers, the family looked picture-perfect as Jamie and his 12-year-old son Buddy matched in blazers, while wife Jools, 21-year-old Poppy, 20-year-old Daisy and 14-year-old Petal stunned in beautiful dresses.

The youngest member of the family, Jamie and Jools’ six-year-old son River, was not pictured in the photos.

The celebrity chef captioned the post, “Me and the gang on my daughter Poppy’s 21 st birthday party… What’s a night…Thanks to all that celebrated with us and who helped put the party together big love jamie”.

Many fans of Jamie’s headed to the comments to share how lovely it was to see the family photos.

One fan wrote, “Such beautiful family photos”, while a second penned, “You all look fantastic”. “What an absolutely gorgeous photo & family”, added a third.

Poppy’s actual birthday was back in March and to mark the day before her big party, Jamie shared a sweet video from when he and Jools took her home from the hospital and wrote a moving tribute for her.

He penned, “Poppy 21 today woop woop ! what a gift you were and still are 21 today !!! Amazing we’re has that time gone…..you were born into a mad family that loves you dearly….happy birthday I love you so much dad”.

Jools also wrote a touching tribute for their daughter’s special day alongside childhood photos of her and her siblings.

The former model said, “To my darling Pops our little legend is now 21. I have never felt so unbelievably proud. In a large family full of chaos and noise you are calm, relaxed, sensitive and deeply thoughtful. You are a million wonderful things polite, well mannered, fiercely loyal and funny”.

“Your writing brings me to tears as your empathy runs so deep. Pops you are one of a kind and you belong to us we are so lucky, now you are a young lady with your life ahead fly free little birdie (just don’t get a nose piercing or go on Love Island …otherwise you are free but remember I am still the boss)”.