Jamie Lynn Spears auditioned for Twilight while pregnant at 16

What a blast from the past! Jamie Lynn Spears, former star of hit Nickelodeon show Zoey 101, has recently come out to discuss her audition for a little indie supernatural romance movie, known as Twilight.

“They had to force me. Force me,” Jamie recalled, reiterating the lengths her managers had to go through to get a 16-year-old Jamie Lynn Spears to audition for what was to become a globally successful teen movie franchise.

“I remember just thinking like, ‘Y'all are insane. I'm not playing a vampire. That is so stupid. Why would I do that?' But I went and read for that role,” the 29-year-old actress explained in her interview with Nylon.

She then went on to name drop another well-known actress who was also waiting to audition with her. “I remember sitting in this little room, and I think Lily Collins was there, and I felt so sick. Little did I know, I was pregnant,” the mum-of-two revealed.

Jamie Lynn fell pregnant when she was 16-years-old, just six months after they wrapped filming for season three of Zoey 101. “I didn't become pregnant until probably six months after we wrapped or something like that, but some of the episodes had not aired yet,” Jamie explained.

“I think that there was a conversation with Nickelodeon, rightfully so, of, ‘Do we air these episodes?' But the show had already wrapped and there was never a negotiation to go into any more seasons. We were too old. It was done.”

After three seasons the show ended in 2008 and aired a total of 61 episodes. Jamie Lynn recalled her teen pregnancy, which she spent hiding out in Mississippi. “Everywhere I went in Mississippi for that whole nine months, there was always paparazzi on me everywhere I went.”

“But I just knew that if I just stayed away from it long enough that I could give my child some sense of normalcy back in her life,” Spears confessed.

Jamie Lynn gave birth to her first daughter, Maddie, in June 2008 with her ex-fiancé Casey Aldridge. The actress then welcomed the birth of her second daughter, Ivey, in 2018, whom she shares with husband, Jamie Watson.