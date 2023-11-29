SHEmazing!
Jamie Lynn Spears leaves I’m a Celeb on medical grounds

by

It has been announced that Jamie Lynn Spears has left I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 

Although the exact reason has not been revealed, a spokesperson for the reality show said that the actress had to leave the programme ‘on medical grounds’. 

The news comes as a shock following Grace Dent’s early exit on Monday, also due to medical reasons. 

The spokesperson from the ITV show confirmed the surprising news of Jamie Lynn’s departure by releasing a statement that reads, “Jamie Lynn Spears has left I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! on medical grounds”.

“She's been a fantastic campmate who has triumphed at trials and bonded well with her fellow celebrities”.

The news has been released shortly after Masterchef food critic Grace Dent, also departed the Australian jungle, due to medical reasons which are yet to be revealed. She has since returned to the UK.

Credit: ITV

YouTuber Nella Rose sparked concern from viewers as she had to seek medical attention during the live segment of last night’s episode, but she is expected to reappear in tonight’s show.

Many fans of I’m a Celeb shared their disappointment about Jamie Lynn leaving on social media, with one penning, “That’s a shame I liked her”.

“Ah that’s gutting I was warning up to her and she was really coming out of her shell”, commented a second viewer. 

Another wrote, “Real shame, came across really well and warmed to her after the first few days”.

Jamie Lynn’s departure from the show comes just days after she threatened to quit because she missed her children. The 32-year-old’s campmates could be seen supporting her in many of last week’s episodes after she was left in floods of tears. 

Spears’ last appearance on the show will be aired on tonight's episode.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9pm on ITV1.

