Jamie Lee Curtis shares sweet way she ‘brought’ parents to SAG Awards

Jamie Lee Curtis attended the Screen Actors Guild Awards last night and won the award for outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role for her feature in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

After the ceremony, Jamie spoke to reporters about her attendance at the award show and revealed to People the sentimental way she ‘brought’ her late parents to the show by wearing her mum’s wedding ring.

The 64-year-old explained, “Honestly this morning I was grabbing my jewels to put on for tonight and I saw it in a little box and I thought about my parents and I wouldn't be here without them”.

“I literally wouldn't be here without them, just biologically wouldn't be here without them, and I am a product of this town, these people”.

Curtis continued, “I never would have been an actor, it was a total fluke I became an actor. And so, I don't know, I just wanted to bring them here tonight”.

“I came here with my mother the first time I was nominated and I really thought a lot about my parents and their story a lot”.

During her acceptance speech, the Freaky Friday star mentioned her mum’s ring and her relationship with her parents.

“I’m wearing the wedding ring that my father gave my mother. They hated each other by the way at the end of the whole thing”.

“But my sister Kelly and I were born from love and my father was from Hungary and my mother was from Denmark and they had nothing and they became these monstrous stars in this industry that they loved so much”.

Jamie’s parents were both famous actors in their time. Her dad, Tony Curtis, who passed away in 2010, starred in a multitude of movies including Some Like It Hot, The Great Imposter and Sweet Smell of Success.

Her mum, Janet Leigh, was known for her roles in Psycho, Hitchcock and Little Women, and passed away in 2004.