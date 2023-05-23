Jamie Laing shares stunning snaps from wedding with Sophie Habboo

Jamie Laing and Sophie Habboo tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Spain over the weekend and have now shared gorgeous photos from their big day.

The former Made in Chelsea stars officially tied the knot with an intimate ceremony at a registry office in Chelsea last month and held their second wedding celebration in Seville last week.

Jamie has taken to Instagram to share photos from their ceremony and after party as fans wait eagerly to have an insight into their special day.

Credit: Jamie Laing Instagram

In the stunning collection of black and white snaps, Jamie can be seen tearing up as Sophie walks down the aisle in her long-sleeved lace gown and beautiful veil. Another picture shows the newlyweds sitting together surrounded by their nearest and dearest as they enjoy the meal after the ceremony.

A video captured the moment they shared being cheered on by their guests before cutting their six-tier wedding cake as sparklers go off behind them.

Laing sweetly captioned the post, “I can’t believe this has happened, I want to do the magic all over again”.

Many famous faces headed to the comments to congratulate the pair on their marriage.

Credit: Jamie Laing Instagram

Love Island’s Antigoni wrote, “Obsessed”, while The Only Way is Essex star Jess Wright said, “Congratulations guys”.

The couples' former Made in Chelsea co-star, Lucy Watson, penned, “Beautiful, congratulations”.

“Congratulations!!!! Oh my she’s so beautiful”, added Coronation Street’s Catherine Tyldesley.

The NearlyWeds podcast host also shared a snippet of his moving wedding speech to his 1.1M Instagram followers.

Credit: Jamie Laing Instagram

He sweetly said, “You’re smart and clever in so many more ways than me but you never praise yourself. You allow me to be centre of attention, but we all know who the real star is”.

“But most importantly, you love me for who I am. I can’t think of anything better than spending the rest of my life with you. I love you so much. Thank you so much. Let’s all get drunk”, the 34-year-old concluded.

Jamie popped the question to Sophie at the 5-star Rosewood Hotel in London in December of 2021 with a series of touching notes.