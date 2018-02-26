Jamie Heaslip to retire from rugby career with immediate effect

Irish international and Lenister back-rower Jamie Heaslip has announced his retirement from rugby on medical advice.

The 34-year-old has said he is ready for the next chapter of his life after a second back operation failed to produce the desired result in November of last year.

Jamie's international career has been filled with spectacular moments. Winning a 95 caps for Ireland, the number eight helped the team win three Six Nations titles, two Triple Crowns and a Grand Slam in 2009.

He was also part of the 2009 and 2013 Lions tours and was nominated for World Rugby’s Player of the Year in 2009 and 2016.

Speaking about his retirement, Ireland head coach Joe Schmidt said Jamie was an “intelligent and incredibly robust player.”

"Utterly professional, driven to succeed and a leader with the actions he delivered."

A post shared by Jamie Heaslip (@jamieheaslip) on Aug 13, 2017 at 10:34am PDT

Meanwhile, Jamie and wife Sheena O'Buachalla recently announced they are expecting their first child together.

"My wife is expecting so it is an exciting time for us," he told the Irish Mail on Sunday.

While we'll miss seeing him on the pitch, we wish Jamie all the best for the next chapter in his life.