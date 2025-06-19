Jamie Dornan’s wife Amelia shares rare insight into their marriage

Amelia Warner has given a rare insight into her relationship with Jamie Dornan!

50 Shades of Grey actor Jamie and musician Amelia have been married since 2013, and the pair share three daughters together – Dulcie (11), Elva (9) and Alberta (5).

Now, in a rare interview, Amelia has chosen to open up about her marriage, as well as her children’s lives.

Speaking to MailOnline, the 43-year-old was asked if she thinks any of her little ones will follow in their parents’ showbiz footsteps.

“I think the chances are high. I think that one of them will end up doing something in the industry, who knows? They're still quite young, and I think at that age they're still forming, but I think definitely at least one [of them will] I don't know what they'll do. I don't know what field,” Amelia explained.

“I always have mixed feelings about that because in some ways it's really hypocritical, because for me and my husband, we've had amazing opportunities, and amazing careers, and we have a wonderful life,” she continued.

“So, I feel it wouldn't be fair for me to say no, you can't do it. A lot of our friends are from the industry so they'd be around people who can help them work, which would make it a bit easier, but it's hard,” she admitted, adding that there can be “a lot of setbacks and rejections.”

Amelia then recalled a moment when the couple’s eldest child first realised the extent of Jamie’s fame.

“She said, 'Oh Daddy really has a lot of friends. Every time we go out, people always come up to him.' She thought all these people were all his mates coming up and saying hello. I'm sure there is an awareness, but she won't always talk about it,” she teased.

Gushing over her husband, Amelia added: “I think anyone that meets him thinks that [he is humble]. He's just very humble, funny, down-to-earth and a great guy. Many people forget very quickly."