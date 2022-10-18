James Tindale thanks fans for support after announcing his dad’s passing

Geordie Shore star James Tindale has thanked his online followers and friends for all of their support since he shared the tragic news that his dad passed away.

James announced the heartbreaking news of his dad’s death yesterday by sharing a photo of them together, and of his dad’s hand while he was in hospital along with a touching tribute.

Speaking on his Instagram Stories earlier today, James told his 926K followers, “Thank you to everyone who took the time sending their condolences and helpful advice from their own experiences going through this”.

“It’s a sad time for the family but we’re tough and are sticking together”, he added.

When revealing his sad loss, Tindale explained, “At the weekend my world was literally flipped upside down. Sunday I had to say goodbye to my dad unexpectedly and I honestly feel like it’s all just a bad dream and I’m ready to wake up”.

“Me and my dad were so close he was the person I always went to when I needed the best advice and he always made me and everyone in the room laugh with his jokes and sense of humour”.

“I’m absolutely devastated and I feel like I’ve been robbed of time but I’m also so grateful for the years having you not only as my dad but a best friend”.

The reality TV star continued, “I wouldn’t be who I am today without you Dad and I promise to make you even prouder than I know you already were. I love you so much dad xxx”

“I spoke to my dad every single day on the phone and I’d give everything to have him back, even just for one more phone call. You literally never know what’s around the corner so make sure you cherish every single moment with your loved ones x”.

Many of his Geordie Shore co-stars rallied around him to share their love and condolences, including Charlotte Crosby, Vicky Pattison, Holly Hagan, Sophie Kasaei, Nathan Henry and Kyle Christie.

Plenty of other famous faces and fans of James’ also commented on the tragic post, with many sharing their own experiences with loss and grief.