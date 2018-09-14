Best news ever…James Patrice is joining this year’s Christmas panto

This year’s Christmas panto is going to gas.

Polly and the Magic Lamp pokes fun at the Disney classic Aladdin with one of the most hilarious casts to ever hit Ireland’s theatres.

Mrs Brown Boys Rory Cowan will be playing Polly, the main star of the show.

Oh my God who’s that gorgeous creature? Oh my God it’s me! I’m the auburn Lady Ga Ga. I got a lovely compliment today. A woman told me she was going to put this pic on her mantle piece, to keep the kids away from the fire @OlympiaPanto #ClassicHits #IrishDailyMail pic.twitter.com/4EgMnWmqj5 — Rory Cowan (@1rorycowan) September 14, 2018

He will be joined by Fair City’s Ryan Andrews, pop artist Jake Carter, Dancing with the Stars Erin McGregor, and West End star Rob Vickers.

And today another big name has confirmed his part in the upcoming, fun-filled panto as well…

James Patrice, social media influencer, best known for his witty Instagram posts and sensational snapchats.

The presenter was in disbelief when he received the callback for this holiday season’s panto.

“HOWAYA GENIE”, he joked. “Beyond excited to be playing the Genie in this year’s panto! I’m not gonna lie, I nearly [sh*t] me-self when I got the call.

“And to be sharing the stage with a PHENOM group of people is a mahoosive cherry on top. Can’t wait to see some of me Moira’s in the audience – Bridie O’Donoghue will be sickened!

“It’s going to be a fabulous festive season, gals.”

Erin was equally thrilled sharing the news as well.

“Such a great cast to get to work with. The first question everyone asked me after DWTS was “so what’s next?“ I honestly never knew.

“I just believed if I turned up with an open mind and a willingness to work that the right thing would appear .. ALWAYS BELIEVE, it’s never too late.”

We are so excited for Polly and the Magic Lamp to make its Christmas debut.

The show will run from December 21st until January 6th, and we cannot wait to see it.