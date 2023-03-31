James Kavanagh announced as host of new Irish dating show

The host of the brand new Irish dating show Grá ar an Trá has finally been announced and we’re delighted to see James Kavanagh stepping into the exciting new role.

James is best known for his social media presence and for hosting his What Did You Eat This Week? podcast.

The 33-year-old revealed the wonderful news that he’s hosting the dating show this morning to his 162K Instagram followers.

He shared a snap of himself with the caption, “This summer prepare for Grá ar an Trá – the brand new Virgin Media Television dating show – and I’m presenting! BUZZIN”.

“This is the Gaeltacht like you have never seen it before. Let me be your Man an Tí, and together with my Bean on Tí and our Breitheamh – we’ll be helping those of you who are single and ready to mingle”.

James continued, “We want to hear from fun, outgoing men and women between the ages of 18 – 30 years old, who are looking for love. Whether you’re fluent in Irish, or just have a cúpla focal, we want to hear from you”.

“We’ll follow our twelve singletons as they couple up, try to find love and learn the language. All with the ultimate aim of being crowned the ‘Couple with the most Focail’”.

Many pals and fans of James’ headed to the comments to congratulate him on his new presenting job.

I’m Grand Mam podcast co-host PJ Kirby wrote, “Omg reality tv and the Gaeltacht! Sign me up”.

“Congrats James! Cannot wait to watch you in matchmaker action!”, penned The Six O’Clock Show host Karen Koster.

Singer and former Dancing with the Stars’ contestant Erica Cody added, “LOVE this for you”.

Grá ar an Trá will help contestants spark new romances, improve their Irish, and will win a prize to the value of €10,000, James revealed.

Applications are still open if you’re single and ready to mingle while practising the native language of this Emerald Isle.