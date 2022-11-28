James Jordan gives worrying update on daughter Ella’s health

James Jordan has opened up about his worries about his daughter Ella.

The former Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer, who is married to fellow dancer Ola Jordan, shared briefly on Saturday night that two-year-old Ella is currently sick.

“Unfortunately guys – Ella is really unwell so won’t be tweeting tonight,” the 44-year-old wrote on Twitter, after fans questioned why he wasn’t live-tweeting Strictly as usual. “Big love to all”, he added.

Yesterday afternoon, he took to Twitter again to share more details about his daughter’s condition. “Hi guys – thanks for all of the lovely messages about Ella,” he praised. “She’s still quite poorly but doing better.”

“After 1 month of being ill she now has ear infection in both ears so been tough few days,” he detailed. “But she’s a Jordan and a fighter!”

After receiving an abundance of love and well-wishes from his 335K followers, James decided to post another update last night, which included some heartbreaking details.

“Tough to watch Ella in so much pain from her ear infection,” he admitted candidly. “She is on antibiotics – Calpol every 4 hours and Ibuprofen every 4 hours but 2 hours later, got through to 111 after 1hour 10mins and they said see doctor in morning”, he explained.

James finished his tweet by describing an upsetting moment that he and Ola shared with Ella. “She just said to Ola while crying ‘what shall I do?’”.

After three years of trying to conceive, James and Ola announced in September 2019 that they were expecting their first child together via IVF. In February 2020, the pair welcomed Ella into the world.

In July of this year, the couple appeared on Loose Women and stated that they would love to have another child, but that they are aware of the odds being against them. "For the lady, it's very difficult and it's a waiting game,” James noted.