James Haskell and Chloe Madeley detail baby Bodhi’s illness

James Haskell has revealed the reason for his baby daughter Bodhi’s recent hospital visit.

Fans of James and his wife Chloe Madeley were brought into concern when, a few weeks ago, they shared the news that their daughter was unwell.

The pair welcomed baby Bodhi into the world in August of last year, making them parents for the first time. However, their first few months of parenthood have been far from smooth sailing.

Speaking to OK!, James decided to tell all about the stressful and worrying illness that resulted in Bodhi being brought to hospital.

The former rugby player recalled that he was working away in Wales at the time, when he received a concerning 4am phone call from wife Chloe, to tell him that Bodhi had an extremely low temperature.

"The doctors told Chloe what to give her and she settled. I came back the next night. Chloe was very upset,” he explained. “The baby was very ill and then her temperature was fluctuating between 34 and 35, which is hypothermic."

The 37-year-old dad went on to detail how he coped with the situation. "Chloe is amazing. I'm very practical. I’m not prone to panicking. I imagine if Bodhi’s breathing was laboured, I would have been [panicked],” he admitted.

“But she was just very ill and cold, she wasn't struggling to breathe. I’m aware of the signs,” he added.

After a few trips to the hospital, doctors confirmed to the new parents that Bodhi did not have meningitis or sepsis.

"I was pretty confident that we were doing everything we could possibly do. The tests came back, her bloods were okay – she just had bad flu,” James confirmed.

On her Instagram stories at the time, 35-year-old mum Chloe made a heartfelt post about how little Bodhi’s illness had affected her.

"I’m also amazed at how much it has impacted my sleep and work load, and how hard the last 5 days have been,” she penned.

"I just want to say to any and all mothers out there who have to make these kinds of trips and deal with these kinds of things on a regular basis, that I am in AWE of you,” Chloe added.

We’re glad that Bodhi is feeling better!