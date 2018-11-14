Jade Thirlwall breaks down in tears during Little Mix performance

Little Mix fans are rushing to support Jade Thirlwall after the 25-year-old singer broke down during a Little Mix performance.

The girlband played a gig with Apple Music last night to celebrate the incoming release of their fifth album LM5 on 16 November.

Jade's bandmates Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson and Leigh-Anne Pinnock rallied around Thirlwall as she became emotional during her solo in 'Only You'

PROTECT HER AT ALL COSTS.

While performing her part of the song, Jade was overcome with emotion and needed the help of the audience to continue:

"Once upon a time we had it all; Somewhere down the line we went and lost it; One brick at a time we watched it fall; I’m broken here tonight and darling, no one else can fix me; Only you, only you"

Thirlwall later joked that she was in need of hot water and lemon, as well as some "tissues for her issues". The crowd managed to nail all of the the track's ad libs, they are truly some of the most supportive fans in the world.

Jade Thirlwall casually holding and drinking her cuppa during performance. I STAN @LittleMix #LittleMixLive pic.twitter.com/W702pHXexw — P (@jadesbangs) November 13, 2018

They're just like us, these gals. There has been much fan speculation regarding the reason for Jade's tears, with one group insinuating that it may involve her boyfriend, Jed Elliot, who is currently on a US tour with his own band.

The pair have often spoken about the strain of long distance relationships, and Jade as been unable to see her boyfriend due to the Little Mix promotional tour for their fifth studio album.

Elliot, who has dated Thirlwall since 2015, recently performed at the Victoria's Secret fashion show and joked about bringing his manager as a date, seeing as his girlfriend could not attend:

Speaking about the couple's work commitments to The Mirror, the singer stated that:

"We’ve been together two years but it feels like we’ve only just started going out because we never see each other", she admitted.

"It’s been a bit sh*t not seeing each other I must admit. We hardly ever see each other as he’s signed in the US and I’m always on tour, but we fly to see each other as much as possible."

Jade's schedule must be jam-packed, seeing as the girlband have gone from strength to strength in the last few years. They have recently stated in an interview with Apple Music that their next collaboration goal is none other than Ari Grande, who replied with a classic "i love u ladies":

We adore you the girls x https://t.co/XTueT4ZkwA — Little Mix (@LittleMix) November 13, 2018

Girl power really just warms our cold hearts.

Whatever caused Jade's tears, she has an army of fans behind her and three BFF's for support in the form of her band-mates.

YOU GOT DIS, GIRL.

Feature image: www.little-mix.com