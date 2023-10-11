Jada Pinkett Smith says she & Will have been separated for 7 years

Jada Pinkett Smith has revealed she and her husband Will Smith have been separated for the last seven years.

Jada admitted that the pair, who tied the knot on New Year’s Eve back in 1997, are still trying to ‘figure out’ their marriage.

The news comes after Jada finally broke her silence on the infamous incident where Will slapped comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about her being bald, which was due to her having alopecia.

Explaining that they have ‘deep love’ for eachother, Jada spoke to People about her and Will’s separation and revealed that they starting living separate lives six years before the Oscars incident.

“We’re still figuring it out. We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us.”

“I’m going to be by his side, but also allow him to have to figure this out for himself”.

When sharing an insight into the night when Will slapped Chris on stage, Jada admitted, “I thought, ‘This is a skit’”.

“I was like, ‘There’s no way that Will hit him’. It wasn’t until Will started to walk back to his chair that I even realised it wasn’t a skit”.

The 52-year-old then revealed that the first thing she said to her husband after the award ceremony was, “Are you okay?”.

Jada also opened up on NBC's Today about her and Will’s separation, explaining that “a lot of things” caused the split, and that it was a 'divorce, but not a divorce on paper'.

“I think by the time we got to 2016, we were just exhausted with trying. I think we were both kind of just still stuck in our fantasy of what we thought the other person should be”.

Pinkett Smith then admitted that she considered getting a divorce but, “made a promise that there will never be a reason for us to get a divorce”.

“We will work through whatever. And I just haven't been able to break that promise”, she added.