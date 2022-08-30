Jacqueline Jossa hilariously recreates famous Titanic scene

The film Titanic has many memorable moments, most of which we can probably quote from memory. Despite being 3 hours long, the 1997 film is a timeless classic.

Titanic’s most famous scene, however, is arguably right towards the end, when Rose (Kate Winslet) has to let go of her forbidden love, Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio), after he freezes to death in the icy waters.

Actress Jacqueline Jossa and her family have now put their own spin on the iconic scene, as a way of entertaining themselves on holiday in Marbella.

The former Eastenders star posted the hilarious re-enactment on her social media. In the clip, Jacqueline lip syncs to Kate Winslet’s infamous dialogue, while her partner, Dan Osborne, floats away in their swimming pool. The pair comedically use a clothes drying rack as a replica for the door that Jack and Rose clung to in the film.

The camera then spins around to showcase the rest of the swimming pool, where the rest of the family are pretending to be other victims of the ship’s disaster.

“Who remembers playing this in the pool when you where younger? Jackkkkkkkk”, Jac wrote in her caption, followed by a broken heart emoji.

“GCSE drama vibes,” the 29-year-old joked.

Jac then finished her post by crediting the rest of her ‘cast and crew’, which included her two daughters.

Jac’s followers took to her comments section to applaud the family on their hilarious efforts.

The Only Way Is Essex star Samantha Faiers posted a string of cry-laughing emojis.

“The things in pool I can’t cope omffgg,” wrote singer Liv Harland.

“Better than the original I say”, joked Adam Frisby, founder of fashion brand In The Style.

Jacqueline has two daughters with her husband Dan – seven-year-old Ella and three-year-old Mia. Dan also shares custody of eight-year-old Teddy from his previous relationship.