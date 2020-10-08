Jacqueline Jossa embraces her curves with new clothing range

The former Eastenders actress is embracing her curves with a new clothing collection which aims to flatter the figure without showing your midriff.

The mum-of-two took to Instagram last night to share a sneak peek of the ‘Jeans & NOT a crop top’ clothing range with her 3M followers.

“Introducing a range we all designed… Jeans & NOT a crop top collection,” the 27-year-old announced. “Over the last few weeks you would of seen all the polls and questions I’ve been asking you guys about my next @inthestyle range and you knew what you wanted!!” Jacqueline wrote.

“We had so many requests for tops that covered the tummy and flattering shapes and jeans that can be styled day to night… so that’s what we have done.”

“I’ve always wanted to find nice tops, but there is so many cropped styles or unflattering fits, so this whole collection is NOT CROPPED and the fits are so flattering. I am literally obsessed with every single piece guys, probably my fave collection to date,” she gushed.

“It’s all so classy and looks expensive. I cannot wait for you to see it all, this is just a sneak peek!” the actress prefaced, before adding, “It goes without saying I’ve made sure the collection comes in sizes 4-24 like all my ranges and it’s dropping Monday on the @inthestyle app! 6pm guys!”.

The I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here winner was heavily praised by her fans for celebrating her figure and offering everyone a clothing collection for curvier gals.

“Finally someone with some sense! I'm sick with everything being cropped!” one fan wrote.

“Finally an affordable clothing line for us bigger women,” another commented, before adding, “Sick of paying so much for clothing. I just end up buying baggy men’s jumpers to hide myself in.”

“Aw finally no cropped stuff!” a third said.

Jacqueline showed off a variety of the pieces on her Instagram feed and in her Instagram Stores, including several pairs of jeans, some pretty peplum tops, a plethora of gorgeous bodysuits, and a couple of shirts and blouses, all available in some really trendy colours and patterns — perfect for that day-to-night look.