Jacqueline Jossa breaks silence on surprising EastEnders cameo

Jacqueline Jossa has been spilling all the details about her recent cameo!

EastEnders viewers were shocked last night when the actress made a surprise re-appearance on the BBC soap.

Jacqueline, who is best known for playing Lauren Branning, reunited with former co-star Thomas Law.

Thomas, who left EastEnders in 2010, has returned to the role of Peter Beale – Lauren’s former partner and the father of her son Louie.

Credit: BBC

Viewers were filled in on Peter’s backstory since he was last seen on screens last year. Since his departure, Peter has been living in France with son Louie, alongside his parents Ian Beale and Cindy Beale.

Last night’s episode showcased Peter reuniting with Lauren in France, and the pair discussed if there was a possibility of them rekindling their relationship.

While producers have confirmed that Ian, Cindy and Peter will all return permanently to Albert Square soon, EastEnders fans will be disappointed to hear that Lauren will not be joining them.

However, actress Jacqueline has now broken her silence on the matter and has shared a few snippets from behind the scenes.

Credit: Jacqueline Jossa Instagram

Taking to Instagram earlier today, the 30-year-old posted several snaps of life on the EastEnders set, including selfies with castmates Thomas Law and Adam Woodyatt.

“Surprise,” Jacqueline teased at the beginning of her caption.

“Photo bombed by the one and only @adamwoodyatt !! Glad to see you guys back where you belong,” she continued.

Credit: Jacqueline Jossa Instagram

The mum-of-three also expressed how delighted she is to see Thomas’ return. “@thomaslaw44 was my first Peter, I remember watching the show when I was younger and rooting for Lauren and Peter, before I even knew I would ever be her,” she gushed.

Jacqueline officially left EastEnders in 2018, but Lauren’s character briefly returned last December to attend Dot Cotton's funeral.

In January, Jacqueline shut down rumours of a permanent return to the soap. “That’s also not me saying I would never go back, when and if the time is right, I would love to,” she added at the time.