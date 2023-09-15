Jack Whitehall shares funny insight into dad-life in new video

Jack Whitehall has shared an update on his experience being a dad so far.

The comedian and his model girlfriend Roxy Horner welcomed the birth of their first child, a baby girl, earlier this month.

As he settles into dad-life, Jack has shared a funny video of himself with his daughter as he tries to settle her.

Sharing the clip to his 3.3M Instagram followers, Jack revealed the ‘only way’ he can get his bundle of joy to stop crying.

As he held his baby girl in front of him, the 35-year-old danced about to Westlife’s hit song When You're Looking Like That.

Jack captioned the adorable post, “When the only thing to stop her crying is to dance with her to Westlife”.

Many of Whitehall’s fans headed to the comments to share their joy over the sweet footage.

One fan wrote, “So sweet! Mastered the art of Dad dancing already!”.

“She has amazing taste in music already!”, joked another fan.

A third commenter added, “This is adorable! gotta do what u gotta do!”.

Roxy also commented on the video to admit, “How my mornings look now”, followed by a laughing emoji.

Jack and Roxy, who are yet to share their little one’s name, announced the birth of their daughter at the start of September by posting a collection of cute photos of them at the hospital with their new arrival.

Jack penned a heartwarming tribute for his partner following the birth of their baby girl and revealed his excitement over starting their family together.

He wrote, “Well this just happened! Utterly overwhelming and joyous in ways I couldn’t have even imagined. In awe of my partner @roxyhorner who has been amazing throughout this journey and is going to be the greatest mum ever”.

“So excited to have started a family of my own. Having vowed I’d never be that guy I am now 100% going to be the parent that shows everyone endless pictures of their kid. I also wore skechers to hospital, I think I must accept I am a full blown dad now”.