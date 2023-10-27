Jack Whitehall details process of choosing first child’s name

Jack Whitehall has revealed the unusual way that he chose the name of his first child!

The Bad Education star became a father for the first time last month, as he and his girlfriend Roxy Horner welcomed a baby daughter.

Following their little one’s birth, Jack confirmed that the new parents had decided to name their baby girl Elsie.

As he continues to settle into fatherhood, the 35-year-old has now recalled a comical story surrounding the process of naming his first child.

During an appearance on The Graham Norton Show, which is due to air tonight, Jack was asked about his newborn’s arrival, and the difficult decision of naming his daughter.

“About a month before she was born, I had to spike some inappropriate names my girlfriend Roxy suggested,” the comedian teased.

“One day she asked what I thought of ‘Phoenix’. I said, ‘Over my dead body, it’s a stripper’s name.’ Asked how I knew, I found myself googling the top 10 strippers’ names. Phoenix is not on the list, but number one is Roxy!” he exclaimed.

Later in his interview, the father-of-one was asked if the material for his ongoing stand-up tour, titled Settle Down, has differed now that he has become a parent.

“It’s changed a bit and I do feel a bit guilty that I am making punchlines up about her!” Jack stated with a laugh.

Credit: Jack Whitehall Instagram

Jack, who has been in a relationship with Roxy since the beginning of 2020, took to social media on September 6 to confirm Elsie’s arrival.

“So excited to have started a family of my own. Having vowed I’d never be that guy I am now 100% going to be the parent that shows everyone endless pictures of their kid,” he penned at the time, alongside two sweet snaps of himself with baby Elsie.

You can catch Jack’s appearance on The Graham Norton Show tonight on BBC One at 10:40pm.