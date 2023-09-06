Jack Whitehall and Roxy Horner welcome the birth of first child

Congratulations are in order for Jack Whitehall!

The stand-up comedian has officially welcomed his first child into the world.

Jack and his girlfriend, model Roxy Horner, are now parents to a beautiful baby girl.

While the couple have yet to officially reveal their news on social media, they were both seen to be leaving hospital yesterday evening with their new bundle of joy.

In images obtained by MailOnline, the Bad Education star was spotted exiting the Lindo Wing at St Mary's in London.

Jack could be seen holding his baby daughter’s car seat in one arm, while also holding onto partner Roxy’s hand.

New dad Jack looked protective over his little one as he sported a navy hoodie and shorts, as well as a grey baseball cap. Meanwhile, mum Roxy looked glowing as she donned a monochrome striped vest top and a pair of sunglasses.

Jack and Roxy initially revealed their pregnancy news in May of this year. On their respective accounts, the pair sweetly posted several black-and-white photos of themselves beaming at sonograms.

“And I thought I wasn’t getting enough attention when the dog arrived…,” 32-year-old Jack joked in his caption.

Meanwhile, Roxy lovingly penned: “The best news to share…"

In June of this year, Roxy appeared on Channel 4 chat show Steph’s Packed Lunch and revealed the gender of her unborn child.

“I'm having a little girl. We've thought of some names, but I feel like none that are really sticking out. So if anyone's got any ideas?” the 32-year-old teased at the time, before adding: “I'm so excited, I can't wait.”

When asked if she was nervous to give birth, Roxy responded: “Weirdly no, maybe I should be. I'm just very excited. I've always wanted a baby and a family so it's something that's always been on the cards.”

Congratulations to Jack and Roxy!