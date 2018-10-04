Jack Fincham’s engagement prank with Dani received major backlash

Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham played a trick on us all on Tuesday when they announced their engagement on Instagram.

However, it turns out the prank was fake news – orchestrated from a dare by Capital FM's Roman Kemp. However, Jack admitted that he did receive some hassle on the back of the prank.

'That was funny that was,' he told The Sun.

'I was sound asleep my phone kept ringing. I was going, ‘Who’s got the audacity to ring me at this time?’ So I was really annoyed.'

He went on to describe his family's anger, as they thiught they had been left out of the loop regarding Jack and Dani's 'engagement.'

'You’re engaged. Why didn’t you tell me’, I went, ‘What are you talking about?’ They were angry, they were actually angry,' he told The Sun.

"‘I don’t know what you’re talking about’. ‘Well you’re engaged’. I went, ‘No I’m not’. They went, ‘Yes you are’.

'I’m actually having an argument with my mates and my brother about being engaged,' he laughed.

Well, we're sure all is forgiven now that the reality of the prank has been revealed.