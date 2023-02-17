Jac Jossa shares insight into daughter’s lavish birthday party

Jacqueline Jossa celebrated her daughter turning eight years old this week and has now shared an insight into her unique-themed party.

The EastEnders star took to Instagram to share a video from her eldest’s birthday party, which clearly had a Squishmallow theme throughout, to her 3.5M followers.

The party looked like a great deal of fun with stunning balloon displays featuring Squishmallow teddies, plenty of on-theme goodie bags for party-goers, disco lights, personalised cupcakes and a lavish two-tiered birthday cake complete with doughnuts, sweets, marshmallows and strawberries.

Jac captioned the post, which is set to Grace Potter’s song Something I Want, “Ella turns 8. Huge Thankyou to these small businesses @giggle_pr for helping with everything, @forevereventsessex for the balloon/sign display of dreams!! @slice_slice.baby for the cake and cupcakes. The little gift bags are from @rgmdesigns4u”.

A host of Jac’s followers headed to the comments to share how great it was to see the soap star supporting so many small businesses, as well as saying how fabulous the party looked.

“From a small business THANK YOU it’s with support like yours we can keep going! Looks like she had the best time!”, wrote one follower.

A second fan penned, “How lovely all the Squishmallow designs, my daughter would love those too”. A third added, “Awww so so beautiful, happy 8th birthday once more Ella”.

When marking Ella’s birthday on social media. Jossa shared a sweet photo of her daughter surrounded by her birthday presents and penned a heartfelt tribute to her.

The 30-year-old wrote, “I can’t believe you are 8 years old, you changed my life in the best way possible, becoming a mum was the best gift I could ever receive”.

“You are my best friend in the whole world and you truly mean everything to me. I love you more than anything. Thank you for being YOU. I’m so proud of you baby girl. My little squidge”.

Jac and her husband Dan welcomed Ella into the world in 2015. The couple went on to have four-year-old Mia in 2018.