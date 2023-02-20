Ivanka Trump honours late mum Ivana with moving birthday tribute

Ivanka Trump is remembering her late mum Ivana today on what would’ve been her 74th birthday.

Ivana Trump, first wife of former US President Donald Trump, passed away in July 2022 at her home in New York.

Earlier today, 41-year-old Ivanka shared an emotional tribute for her mum to her 7.5M Instagram followers.

Alongside a collection of photos of Ivanka and Ivana over the years, including pictures of the family skiing and dressed up together, Ivanka penned, “Today would have been my mom’s 74th birthday. She was the funniest, smartest and most glamorous woman I knew”.

“She lived each minute of her life to the absolute fullest. I miss the joy she brought into our lives and into the lives of so many”.

She closed off by adding, “Happy Birthday, Mama. Love you and miss you every day”.

Ivanka’s brother Eric also shared a birthday post to Instagram to honour his mum, with photos of her skiing, swimming with dolphins and on the cover of magazines.

The 39-year-old captioned the post, “Happy Birthday to this rockstar — She was a wonderful woman who is greatly missed”.

Over the Christmas period, Ivanka opened up about struggling with the loss of her mum and how hard she found celebrating big milestones without her.

The mum-of-three said, “It’s true: grief during the holidays can be harder than any other time of the year. Learning to celebrate differently is a challenge”.

“I am trying to be kind, patient and compassionate with myself and honor and make space for all of the emotions I am experiencing”.

She added, “New memories are being made, my children’s laughter is abundant, my 96-year-old grandma’s presence at our table brings us all joy, yet the void is undeniable”.

Donald Trump announced Ivana’s death on his social media platform, Truth. He explained, “I am very saddened to inform all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has passed away at her home in New York City”.

“She was a wonderful, beautiful, and amazing woman, who led a great and inspirational life. Her pride and joy were her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric. She was so proud of them, as we were all so proud of her. Rest In Peace, Ivana!”.

Donald and Ivana shared three children together- 45-year-old Donal Jr, 41-year-old Ivanka and 39-year-old Eric.