ITV unveil first look at Big Brother reboot – with a returning twist

We finally know more details about the Big Brother reboot!

Last night, ITV producers chose to unveil the brand-new logo for the revived reality series.

During an advert break for the grand final of Love Island, audiences were treated to a brief teaser for Big Brother.

The advert played the iconic theme song for the hit series, before revealing its brand-new, colourful eye logo.

“Big Brother sees it all,” ITV producers hinted in its slogan, before confirming: “The ultimate social experiment returns this autumn to ITV2 and ITVX.”

In a later press release, the producers behind Big Brother then went on to share some exciting news that diehard fans will be delighted about.

It has been confirmed that the reboot will include the return of live feeds of the Big Brother house, after they had previously been phased out from the show.

Producers have explained that, every night on streaming platform ITVX, fans will be able to view the ongoings inside the Big Brother house into the small hours of the morning.

Credit: ITV

It has also been noted that the live stream will begin each night after the Big Brother companion show has aired.

Following the new details, fans have been taking to social media to express what they would like to see from the rebooted series.

“Zero influences please. Normal people of all creeds and backgrounds,” one Instagram follower wrote.

“Don’t ban smoking and alcohol!” another hoped.

Big Brother’s revival was initially announced by ITV during last summer’s Love Island final. It has since been finalised that Dance Dance Dance's Will Best and Strictly Come Dancing alum AJ Odudu will take over as hosts, with voice announcer Marcus Bentley also on board to return.

Big Brother first launched on our screens on Channel 4 in 2000, and the public edition of the programme last aired in 2018 on Channel 5.

An official launch date for the reboot has yet to be announced.