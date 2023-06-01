ITV reveal who will replace Phillip Schofield as Soap Awards host

The replacement host for next week’s British Soap Awards has finally been confirmed.

Former This Morning presenter Phillip Schofield was originally announced as the host for this year’s ceremony, which is due to take place on Tuesday, June 6.

On Friday, Phillip admitted to lying about having an affair with a much younger male colleague on This Morning. Following his departure from broadcaster ITV, the 61-year-old shared that he was also stepping down from his role as host of the British Soap Awards.

Credit: Phillip Schofield Instagram

Now, almost a week on, ITV have finally confirmed who will be taking Phillip’s place.

TV presenter and singer Jane McDonald has been announced as the new host of the ceremony.

The 60-year-old, who is known for being a huge fan of soaps, took to Instagram to share her delight at being chosen for the job.

“I'm so excited to be this years host for The British Soap Awards!!” she exclaimed in the caption of her post.

Credit: Jane McDonald Instagram

Jane went on to explain how much it means to her. “Everyone knows how much I LOVE my soaps, this year I’ve been honoured to be mentioned in Corrie, EastEnders and Emmerdale so this is just a dream come true,” she penned.

“I can’t wait to see all our wonderful soap nominees and celebrate all their hard work with them – roll on the awards, I can’t wait!” Jane concluded.

Many soap fans have already given their approval for Jane’s appointment.

“Go on, Jane! Great news,” one praised.

Credit: Jane McDonald Instagram

“Fantastic news jane I’ll definitely be watching,” another added.

The British Soap Awards are due to take place at The Lowry in Salford this Tuesday, and will be broadcast that evening at 8pm on ITV1.

Fans have until 5pm tomorrow, June 2, to cast their votes for their favourites. We can’t wait to find out who the winners are!