ITV release first look snaps for Richard Armitage thriller Red Eye

If you recently enjoyed Netflix’s Fool Me Once and Apple TV’s Hijack, then we’ve got some great news for you!

In June of last year, ITV announced that they had commissioned a brand-new, high-octane thriller, titled Red Eye.

Now, as the series is set to premiere later this year, we finally have our first glimpse at Red Eye.

Earlier today, ITV took to social media to treat fans to three first look images of the show, starring Fool Me Once’s Richard Armitage and Gangs of London’s Jing Lusi.

The three snaps showcase the pair situated on a plane, with Richard’s character in handcuffs.

“Buckle your seatbelts, we’re headed for some turbulence,” ITV teased in its caption, before adding: “Here’s your first look at the unmissable edge-of-your-seat thriller, starring Jing Lusi and @richardcarmitage. #RedEye is coming soon to ITV1 and ITVX.”

Although the broadcaster has yet to confirm a release date for Red Eye, the plot of the highly-anticipated series has already been revealed.

Told across six episodes, Red Eye’s story will follow Richard’s character Dr Matthew Nolan, when he is arrested after flying back home to Heathrow Airport. Nolan is accused of murdering a woman, with whom he was involved in a car crash in Beijing in recent days.

Despite insisting that he was driving alone, Nolan is ordered to China to face charges. DC Hana Li (played by Jing) is tasked with accompanying him back to Beijing, much to her irritation.

Credit: ITV

However, when a death occurs mid-flight, DC Li immediately suspects foul play. Further deaths soon confirm that Nolan is in danger, and Hana finds herself caught up in an escalating conspiracy.

Alongside Richard and Jing, the star-studded cast also includes HOST star Jemma Moore as Hana’s sister Jess, who launches her own investigation into Nolan’s situation. Scott & Bailey alum Lesley Sharp also stars as MI5 head Madeline Delaney, who risks her career to save DC Li and Nolan, as well as to uncover an international conspiracy.

Red Eye is set to launch later this year.