ITV finally reveals name of Ekin-Su and Davide’s new show

If you’ve been missing Love Island on your screen, then fear not – your next dose of the reality show is coming soon!

Viewers will be able to see this year’s winners, Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti, touring across their respective native homelands, Turkey and Italy, in the reality series Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings.

Shortly after winning the most recent series of Love Island, the pair announced that they would be doing a travel mini-series together. However, details of the show have been kept tightly under wraps – until now!

Credit: ITV Press Centre Twitter

Earlier today, ITV2 released a press statement regarding the finer details of the show, alongside a gorgeous new snap of Ekin-Su and Davide themselves.

“From vespas to Verona to vineyards… Ekin-Su and Davide make a return trip to ITV2!”, the press release stated.

ITV2 confirmed that the show will entail Davide showing Ekin-Su around his native town of Frosinone. He will also take her on a whirlwind tour of Verona, the most romantic city in Italy and the setting of Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet.

Following that, Ekin-Su will then show Davide the best parts of Turkey, starting off with the capital Istanbul, where Ekin-Su will introduce Davide to her acting colleagues that she became close with during her career as a Turkish actress. From there, the couple will then make the eight-hour trek to the village of Odemis, where Ekin-Su grew up.

Of course, along their journey, the couple will also introduce each other to family and friends, as they meet each other for the first time since their summer of love.

Just like Ekin-Su and Davide’s relationship on Love Island, this new reality series promises to deliver many dramatic moments and hilarious antics with the pair. How will the two of them fare in a tiny campervan for eight hours? Will Davide’s mother be impressed by Ekin-Su’s cooking? Only time will tell!

An official air date for Ekin-Su & Davide: Homecomings has yet to be announced, but it is expected that it will debut on ITV2 before the end of this year.

We can’t wait to see what the pair get up to on their exciting road trip!