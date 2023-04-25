ITV finally confirms the two new hosts of Big Brother revival

We now have official confirmation of who will be hosting the Big Brother revival!

Speculation had been growing in recent months, ever since the hit reality show’s return was announced last August.

However, ITV have now finally revealed that AJ Odudu and Will Best will be co-hosting Big Brother's revival. They will present both the main show and its nightly reaction show.

Taking to social media earlier today, the team behind ITV released a teaser video, with the iconic Big Brother theme tune playing in the background. The quick video slowly showcases AJ and Will being revealed as the presenters.

“AJ and Will, please come to the diary room,” ITV teased in the caption of their post, referring to the reality show’s infamous confessional room.

“Meet your brand new Big Brother hosts!” they exclaimed further, before adding that the new series will be “coming soon to ITV2 and ITVX”.

AJ and Will have also taken to their own Instagram accounts to share their delight at their new gig.

“This is not a drill! I’m beyond excited to finally be able to say that, I am hosting Big Brother!” AJ gushed.

“I couldn't be more ecstatic to front such an iconic show and to do it alongside my amazing friend @iamwillbest is the icing on the cake. Get ready to be obsessed!” the former Strictly Come Dancing star added.

Former T4 On The Beach host Will also re-posted the announcement video with a simple caption: “?!?!?”, followed by an eye emoji.

AJ had been the front runner of bets for the new Big Brother gig for quite some time, with many tipping her to be offered the role.

In particular, during last Wednesday’s edition of Lorraine, the 35-year-old was asked in an interview if there was any truth to the speculation.

“To have my name tipped for anything is just absolutely incredible!” AJ replied at the time.

Big Brother first began airing in 2000, and the public edition of the programme last aired in 2018 on Channel 5.

A launch date for the new series has yet to be announced, but it will air later this year.