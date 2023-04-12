ITV finally confirms start date for I’m A Celeb all-stars

We finally have the official start date for I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here: South Africa!

After much anticipation and speculation, ITV have confirmed that the all-stars series will start later this month on Monday, April 24.

The series has already been filmed in the depths of the South African jungle, and will play out each weeknight for three weeks.

Viewers will delight in being reunited with some of their favourite campmates from throughout the last 20 years of the Australian series, which was first broadcast in September 2002.

American model Janice Dickinson, retired athlete Fatima Whitbread, Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell, Coronation Street star Helen Flanagan and TV presenter Carol Vorderman have all been confirmed as this series’ campmates.

A few other former campmates will be heading into camp once more, including the likes of Happy Mondays star Shaun Ryder, boxer Amir Khan, Diversity dancer Jordan Banjo and cricket legend Phil Tufnell.

However, it is rumoured that three more surprise campmates will also be joining the South African camp, to complete the usual number of 12 contestants. If the show follows the tradition of the Australian series, these celebrities will be revealed during the course of the episodes.

As there will be no public vote to decide the winner of this bonus series, the celebrities will have to battle it out to be the last one standing. The victorious celeb will then be crowned the very first I’m A Celebrity Legend.

During an appearance on chat show Lorraine last year, Geordie duo Ant & Dec teased the exciting series and noted its differences to the usual Australian jungle format.

"It's slightly different to the show we do in Australia because they go head to head in trials and whoever loses leaves. It’s quite brutal, so that’s how we decided the winner,” Ant explained at the time.

"We’ve done it, we’ve shot it and it’s really, really good,” Dec exclaimed in agreement.

We can’t wait to see it!