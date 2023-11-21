ITV finally announce air date for star-studded Kylie Minogue concert

We finally have an air date for Kylie Minogue’s upcoming TV special!

On August 29, broadcaster ITV confirmed that they would be continuing their An Audience With… series, following their success with Rolling In The Deep hitmaker Adele in 2021.

After much anticipation, it was confirmed that pop princess Kylie Minogue will be the next superstar to take to the stage.

Now, a few months on from announcing the exciting news, we have finally been given a launch date for An Audience With… Kylie.

Earlier today, the producers behind the upcoming special took to social media to post its official poster advertisement.

“We’re rolling out the red carpet for an unforgettable night in!” the social media team gushed in their caption.

The An Audience With… Kylie producers went on to confirm: “Join us for An Audience with Kylie and a host of celebrity faces on Sunday 10th December at 7.45pm on ITV1 and @itvxofficial”.

Many Kylie fans have since taken to social media to express their delight at the the one-off event.

“Looking forward to watching this on the TV!!” one fan exclaimed.

“Love a bit of Kylie. Cheers ITV Team !!” another replied.

The special is set to be pre-filmed next Friday, December 1, at the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London.

While it is not yet known who will be attending Kylie’s special concert, viewers can expect a wave of star-studded audience members to also appear throughout the show.

For Adele’s ITV special in 2021, the concert was attended by the likes of Ted Lasso actress Hannah Waddingham, Harry Potter star Emma Watson and comedian Alan Carr.

As well as performing some of her biggest hits including Can’t Get You Out Of My Head, Spinning Around and recent chart-topper Padam Padam, viewers can also expect a few surprises throughout the night.

You can catch An Audience With… Kylie on December 10 at 7:45pm on ITV1.