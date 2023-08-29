ITV confirms brand-new ‘An Audience With’ concert with Kylie Minogue

Ready to have a party in your living room?

ITV has announced that it will soon be continuing its An Audience With series – with a very special performer.

Pop princess Kylie Minogue has been confirmed as the next chart-topper to host a magical night of music at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London.

The Can’t Get You Out Of My Head hitmaker will be following in the footsteps of Grammy winner Adele, whose TV special An Audience with Adele drew in a peak of 5.4M viewers in November 2021.

Just like Adele’s event, a mixture of A-list celebs and diehard fans will be attending Kylie’s concert, which is due to be recorded on December 1. Previous audience members have included celebs such as Harry Potter star Emma Watson, comedian Alan Carr and rapper Stormzy.

The 55-year-old singer is expected to perform a range of all her hits, including the likes of Spinning Around, I Should Be So Lucky and current chart hit Padam Padam.

As well as giving an electrifying performance, Kylie will also be looking back on the highlights of her career so far, and will be asked thought-provoking questions from celebrities in the room.

Speaking about her upcoming TV special, Kylie gushed: “I’m so excited to announce that I am teaming up with ITV for An Audience With at London’s iconic Royal Albert Hall!”

“I’ll be performing some of my favourite tracks from throughout my career and no doubt answering some surprising questions from the audience. I can’t wait to share this moment with you all,” she added.

An Audience With Kylie is expected to air on ITV1 later this year. For fans who want to try and get tickets for the must-see event, tickets will be going on sale next Friday, September 8.