ITV announces Dancing On Ice star has quit ahead of series launch

ITV has announced that one of their newest Dancing On Ice stars has already left the competition, ahead of its launch in January.

Olympian Dame Sarah Storey was due to take part in the upcoming series, alongside her skating partner Sylvain Longchambon.

Sadly, just weeks before Dancing On Ice is scheduled to begin, Sarah has pulled out of the series due to injury.

Earlier today, the 47-year-old took to Instagram to share a photo of her leg and foot wrapped up in a cast.

“Absolutely gutted to have my Dancing on Ice training interrupted in this way – just as my first routine with @slongchambon was really coming together! An awkward stumble and fall with my left foot stuck on the ice sadly led to me fracturing my left ankle,” Sarah explained at the beginning of her lengthy caption.

Noting that she is “already fixed and home with rehab underway”, the sports star went on to confirm that she will not be appearing on Dancing On Ice.

“Whilst I can’t wear my left skating boot in time to take to the ice in January, I’m working with the team at ITV to come up with a plan for what’s next and I’ll always be the biggest cheerleader of the awesome group that is the Class of 2025,” she penned.

“In the meantime I’ll be fully focused on all the strength and mobility work I need to do to get back to full power and of course back to my bike ahead of next season!,” Sarah continued.

Admitting that it “could have been a lot worse”, she concluded by writing: “I’m so grateful to have had the chance to start learning to skate with the most awesome people. I couldn’t have asked for a better professional partner and coaching team around me.”

Many of Sarah’s castmates have since been sending their well-wishes, with Mollie Pearce commenting: “We will all miss you. Thinking of you! Sending positive vibes and hugs.”

Josh Jones added: “Not gonna be the same without you! All the best with the recovery.”